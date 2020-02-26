When is Baptiste season two on BBC One? Is it the final series?

The character of Julien Baptiste made a big impression on BBC One’s hit thriller The Missing and was rewarded with his own self-titled spin-off last year.

More than seven million people tuned in to each episode of Baptiste, so it’s no surprise that the show has been recommissioned for a second series, with creators Harry and Jack Williams back to pen the next chapter.

Here’s everything you need to know about Baptiste series two…

When is Baptiste season two on BBC One?

There is no confirmed air date for series two of Baptiste just yet, but we will update this page when more information becomes available.

The series began filming in Budapest in February, so a late 2020 or early 2021 air-date seems probable.

What will happen in Baptiste season two?

Beware of spoilers for Baptiste series one…

Baptiste’s first series ended with the shocking revelation that Julien’s long-lost biological son Niels was a corrupt cop helping a criminal gang.

In the final showdown, Niels killed his own mother but was ultimately apprehended and sent to prison for his crimes.

The second series will deal with the psychological toll that such a dark turn of events has on Baptiste, but will also see him take on another troubling case.

When the family of a British Ambassador goes missing in the Hungarian mountains while on holiday, Baptiste delves into the seedy underworld of Budapest to find answers.

He’ll have to go up against a police force he doesn’t trust, unrelenting media interest and his own personal demons.

Who is in the cast of Baptiste series two?

Of course, Tcheky Karyo will be back in the lead role as detective Julien Baptiste, for whom life is not getting any easier.

He said: “I am so excited and proud of [creators] Harry and Jack for their new audacious story in Hungary. I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through. I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) is confirmed to be joining the cast as British Ambassador Emma Chambers, whose family mysteriously disappear in the mountains.

It is unclear at this point which other cast members will be returning for series two, as Baptiste’s criminal son Niels (Boris Van Severin) is behind bars, while his wife Celia (Anastasia Hille) is said to be growing ever distant.

Will Baptiste end with series two?

Despite the character’s popularity, the writing duo behind Baptiste have said this could very well be his last outing.

Jack Williams, who writes the show with his brother Harry, told Deadline: “Julien Baptiste is back for one more case. I expect it will be the last time we see him and we will be saying goodbye to the character.”