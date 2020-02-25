Accessibility Links

American Pie star Seann William Scott cast in US This Country remake

Scott will play Father Joe - the American equivalent of Paul Chahidi’s character Rev. Francis Seaton from the original series

American Pie star Seann William Scott has been cast as the vicar in the US remake of hit mockumentary This Country.

Scott will play Father Joe in the pilot – the American equivalent of Paul Chahidi’s character Rev. Francis Seaton from the original series, which is currently in its third and final season.

Although most famous for playing the iconic Stifler character in the American Pie franchise, Scott has a number of other roles to his name – including recently playing one of the leads in the third series of the now-cancelled Lethal Weapon TV show.

This Country was created by siblings Charlie and Daisy May Cooper, and follows the day-to-day lives of two young people, Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who reside in a small village in the Cotswolds.

The main characters, played by the Cooper siblings in the UK version, are to be renamed Kurtan and Kerry Mucklowe in the US version, which will be set in Ohio.

No further casting for the remake has been announced so far, but the pilot will be written by Sex and the City scribe Jenny Bicks – with Bridesmaids and White Christmas director Paul Feig set to helm the project.

In a recent issue of Radio Times, Daisy May Cooper said that the show was ending in part because their fame had made it harder to do research for it.

“The difficult thing now is that we can’t be anonymous anymore,” she explained.

“We can’t go to the pub like we used to and just watch or listen to people, and writing the third series we definitely didn’t have so many of those unique bits.”

