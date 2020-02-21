Westworld season 3 trailer hints at most epic series yet – and reveals more about Aaron Paul’s character

With less than a month to go until season 3 of Westworld premieres, a brand new trailer has just dropped.

And if what it reveals is anything to go by, the third run will be even more action-packed than those that have gone before.

The all-out war, glimpsed in previous trailers, looks set to be monumental, as the hosts make their way out of the park.

We see series newcomer Aaron Paul’s character Caleb – who it appears will be spending much of the season alongside Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) – and Jason Bourne star Vincent Cassel features too, giving Maeve (Thandie Newton) an order to track down and kill Dolores.

There are plenty of abandoned cityscapes, luxury flying ships, thrilling car chases and massive robots on show as well – all of which point to the sheer scale of the season.

The series’ returning stars include Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth and Rodrigo Santoro – while a question mark remains over the possible return of Katja Herbers, whose character was killed off at the end of series two.

UK audiences will able to watch the first episode of season three on 16th March on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.