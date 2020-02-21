Sex Education scribe to take on writing duties for Killing Eve series 4

We’re still awaiting the return of Killing Eve series three – but we already know who will be taking on writing duties for the fourth run.

Advertisement

Sticking with the tradition of hiring a female writer for each series, Laura Neal – who has previously written an episode of Sex Education – has been appointed the next head scribe for the immensely popular thriller.

Neal follows Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote in writing for the show, which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in lead roles.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC, said, “Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it.

“We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance.

“Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”

Sally Woodward Gentle, executive producer of the series, was full of praise for Neal’s appointment. “Laura is frighteningly bright, takes no prisoners and can laugh at anything,” she said.

“She’s wicked and wild, emotional and provocative. The stories we are already creating for season four promise a pitch-black riot.”

Meanwhile Suzanne Heathcote, who has penned series three, said, “After the most incredible year on Killing Eve, I’m so excited the next season is going to be led by such a brilliant talent.

“I cannot wait to see what amazing things Laura’s going to do with this world and the characters in it.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The third series of Killing Eve will air on BBC later in 2020.