First look at Don’t Tell The Bride’s first ever 90-minute special

Don’t Tell The Bride is returning to E4, and for the first time in the show’s history fans have a feature-length episode to look forward to – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive sneak peek…

Advertisement

The popular reality show, which sees a groom plan an entire wedding by himself while being kept apart from the bride, has been running since 2007 – with episodes normally kept to an hour in length.

But this time round, E4 says the episode is “so good we had no choice but to make it a 90-minute special!”

It sees groom Andy given £13,000 to spend on, and three weeks to plan, his nuptials – with fiancée Anna apparently hoping for nothing more than a quintessential white wedding in an English country manor.

Andy though, has other ideas – and sets about organising an authentic Eastern European wedding in Ukraine, hoping to honour Anna’s Ukrainian heritage and earn brownie points with his soon-to-be mother-in-law.

However, the groom is unable to speak a word of the language, and it’s fair to say one or two mishaps occur. The episode sees Andy purchase a gown which is “falling apart” while blowing too much of the budget on his stag do, meaning there isn’t enough cash left to fly over Anna’s family…

Take a look at our exclusive first-look clip below, which shows Andy attempting to learn some traditional Ukrainian music.

Advertisement

Don’t Tell The Bride airs on Monday 24th February at 7:30pm on E4