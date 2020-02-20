ITV unveils return date of hit drama Liar

Brace yourself: after more than a two-year absence, drama Liar is returning to TV screens for a second series – and very soon. ITV have now confirmed the thriller will launch on Monday 2nd March at 9pm. But will viewers find out exactly what happened to Andrew Earlham?

Advertisement

At the end of the first series, the serial rapist (played by Ioan Gruffudd) was shown dead, with his throat slit, in bloody, marshy waters. Could lead Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) have had something to do with it?

One person hoping to find answers is new character Detective Inspector Karen Renton (Cheat actress Katherine Kelly), who is tasked with uncovering clues about the last weeks of Andrew’s life.

Both Gruffudd and Froggatt will return to the show, with the former appearing in flashback sequences.

The second and final series of the drama – written once again by The Missing and Baptiste creators Harry and Jack Williams – picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Earlham, for the sexual assault of 19 women.

Liar became ITV’s highest rated new drama when it first aired in 2017, the final episode watched by a staggering 9.1 million viewers.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Liar returns to ITV on Monday 2nd March at 9pm