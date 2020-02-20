Accessibility Links

ITV unveils return date of hit drama Liar

Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd will star in the show's second and final series

Meet the cast of Liar series 2

Brace yourself: after more than a two-year absence, drama Liar is returning to TV screens for a second series – and very soon. ITV have now confirmed the thriller will launch on Monday 2nd March at 9pm. But will viewers find out exactly what happened to Andrew Earlham?

At the end of the first series, the serial rapist (played by Ioan Gruffudd) was shown dead, with his throat slit, in bloody, marshy waters. Could lead Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) have had something to do with it?

One person hoping to find answers is new character Detective Inspector Karen Renton (Cheat actress Katherine Kelly), who is tasked with uncovering clues about the last weeks of Andrew’s life.

Katherine Kelly plays DI Karen Renton in Liar

Both Gruffudd and Froggatt will return to the show, with the former appearing in flashback sequences.

The second and final series of the drama – written once again by The Missing and Baptiste creators Harry and Jack Williams – picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Earlham, for the sexual assault of 19 women.

Liar became ITV’s highest rated new drama when it first aired in 2017, the final episode watched by a staggering 9.1 million viewers.

Liar returns to ITV on Monday 2nd March at 9pm

