New BT TV packages will let users change subscriptions on month-to-month basis

BT has announced a change to its TV packages, with new bundles allowing users more flexibility in choosing which channels to subscribe to.

The changes will reportedly let users add new channels and upgrade or downgrade on a month-to-month basis, with the list of channels on offer including BT Sport, Sky Sports and streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Furthermore, for the very first time BT has integrated NOW TV into its TV packages.

According to Metro, BT’s Consumer division CEO, Marc Allera, said, “Life doesn’t stand still from month to month, so we don’t believe our customers’ TV should either.

“Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month – with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch.

“So now with a click of a button you can take out the Big Sport package to catch the top Premier League fixtures one month and swap it for VIP for a rainy school holiday with the family the next.”

The range of packages are available at prices from £10 to £60 and will launch on Friday 21st February.