Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future – everything you need to know about

Last week saw the debut of Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future, a new three-part series which sees the Grand Designs presenter send a trio of comedians around the world to explore some key design issues.

The second episode of the show airs tonight – here’s everything you need to know…

When is Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future on TV?

The second episode of the show will air on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 19th February, before being made available on All4 shortly after broadcast (where you can also catch up with the first episode.)

The third and final instalment of the series will be shown at the same time next week.

What is Kevin McCloud’s Rough Guide to the Future about?

Kevin McCloud sends three celebrities around the world to take a light-hearted look at some of the planet’s biggest issues and the technology that could offer solutions. This time, Jon Richardson travels to a town that claims to be America’s most eco-friendly, while in Japan, Alice Levine finds out where robots go to die. Elsewhere, Phil Wang heads to a futuristic farm in China.

Is there a Radio Times review?

There is indeed, Radio Times writer Jack Seale said this about the second episode:

Tackling climate change is quite rightly a major theme of this likeable tech magazine show, which sees Alice Levine, Jon Richardson and Phil Wang tour three separate countries in search of society-changing gadgets.

In Florida, an extended first report from Richardson comes from a new town powered by its own colossal solar farm: “Wow,” says the wearily cynical comedian when he sees it, before noting that this might be the first time in his life he’s said that word.

Wang, meanwhile, investigates Shanghai’s low-waste shopping, and the city’s fancy recycling bins, which recognise your face and then automatically pay you the digital equivalent of getting 5p for taking a bottle back to the shop. Less green but still fun: Levine meets some robot dogs.