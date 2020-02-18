BRIT Awards 2020 host Jack Whitehall pays emotional tribute to Caroline Flack

Jack Whitehall brought the BRIT Awards to silence during the Tuesday night ceremony when he paid tribute to Caroline Flack.

The former Love Island host was announced as dead on Saturday 15th February by her family.

After starting the 40th awards ceremony with a couple of jokes, Whitehall addressed a member of the BRITs family who passed.

He said of Flack: “She was a kind and vibrant person who was lots of fun and she will be sorely missed.

“I hope I am with everyone as I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

The room fell silent as Whitehall concluded his emotional tribute before throwing over to Lewis Capaldi to sing his chart-topper, Someone You Loved.

Viewers were quick to praise Whitehall for his sentiment with one tweeting: “Perfect tribute to #CarolineFlack.”

A second added: “Well that was emotional. @JackWhitehall’s tribute to @CarolineFlack1 followed by @LewisCapaldi’s Someone You Loved is a lot.”

Yesterday, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling opened the latest episode with a tribute to Flack.

He said: “We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with family and friends at this dreadful time.

“Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island, and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.

“Like many of you, right now we’re all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

“Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I’m gonna miss you Caz,” Stirling concluded, his voice appearing to break, as a picture of Flack appeared on screen.