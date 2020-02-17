How to get Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

Ant and Dec are back with Saturday Night Takeaway on February 22.

After a two-year break, the 90-minute entertainment show will be making a comeback on ITV with lots of new features, famous faces and all the best bits fans have grown to love over the years.

So, what can viewers expect from the new series? And how can you get tickets?

We have everything you need to know…

How can you get tickets for Saturday Night Takeaway?

Fancy popping down to the show for some evening entertainment?

Fans can sign up for free at ApplauseStore to be in the audience at Saturday Night Takeaway.

The minimum age to be in the audience is 18 and you’ll require ID to get into the venue.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed live in London at BBC Television Centre, London W12.

The final will air at an international location, which will be revealed in the very first episode.

What will the new series be like?

Viewers can expect high energy from the comeback series.

As well as some brand new features – one of which will see Ant and Dec dress up as pandas in a segment called Don’t Feed the Pandas – there’ll be lots of popular returns for the Saturday night entertainment show.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, Ant vs Dec will be back, along with I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear, and The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale abroad.

Which celebrities will be on the show?

There’ll be a whole host of famous faces joining Ant and Dec on the new series, including Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, Simon Cowell, and lots more.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV on February 22, 7pm.