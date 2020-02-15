Who is Tree on the Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is in full swing and among those hidden celebrities viewers are still trying to uncover is Tree.

Tree made his Masked Singer musical debut on the second episode of the show, with Ken Jeong describing the performance as the “most joyous” of the evening.

However, fans have other ideas as to who’s behind the mask. Read on to see RadioTimes.com‘s top theories…

Tree – Songs, Clues, Guesses Songs: Week 1: It Must Be Love – Madness Clues: “Winning is my goal, but I don’t know whether I’ll be pitch perfect” Guesses: Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer, David Beckham

Is Tree Peter Crouch?

The retired footballer is a popular guess by viewers as to Tree’s true identity.

The striker was on the England football team between 2005 and 2010, and was playing for Burnley when he retired in July 2019. He now hosts That Peter Crouch Podcast for BBC Radio 5 Live.

Many fans are convinced that 6’6” Crouch is the man behind the leafy mask due to Tree’s tall stature, the football clues and his London accent.

However, they may be barking up the wrong tree, as Crouch denied the rumours in a tweet on Sunday, writing “I can confirm I am not a singing tree”.

I can confirm I am not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

Is Tree Vinnie Jones?

Some fans are guessing that footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones is the celebrity in Tree’s colourful costume.

Jones captained the Welsh national football team and played for Chelsea, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers during his career.

After retiring, he became a successful film actor, with roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and X-Men: The Last Stand. Last year, he was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity and came in sixth place.

Many viewers are confident that Vinnie Jones is Tree due to his football career and Jones’s previous experience singing on The X Factor celebrity series.

Vinnie Jones! Easy! Sounds just like he did on X Factor. #MaskedSinger — Siobhan #LoveTheLances ???????? (@slinehan1) January 5, 2020

Is Tree David Beckham?

Some fans are certain that David Beckham is the musical tree. The footballer played for England, Manchester United, Real Madrid and US team LA Galaxy before retiring in 2015. He is now the ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council.

Many agree with Davina McCall that Tree is Beckham, however some Twitter users are sceptical that he would appear on the show given his megastar status.

Is Tree Jamie Redknapp?

Pundit Jamie Redknapp is another fan favourite for Tree’s true identity. The footballer played for Southampton and England before his 2005 retirement, but has since developed a career as a TV personality. He previously hosted Saturday Night Football on Sky Sports and is currently a team captain on Sky One’s A League of Their Own.

Redknapp is the son of football manager Harry Redknapp, who won the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here1 so perhaps reality TV runs in the family.

Some viewers think that Tree’s speaking voice sounds like Redknapp’s and believe that Tree’s hint regarding his children could also apply to the footballer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm