Cobra season 2 is coming to Sky One

Sky One has confirmed that its thriller series Cobra will return for a second series, after the first run of episodes became one of Sky’s most rapidly binged box-sets.

With a a cumulative launch audience of 2.2 million, the drama about the devastating aftermath of a solar system is being touted as one of Sky One’s most successful drama series in recent years.

In the second series, in the aftermath of both solar and political storms, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) will attempt to steer the country on a more even course, assisted as ever by his loyal Chief-of-Staff Anna Marshall (Victoria Hamilton), alongside a team of dedicated advisers.

An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An apparently invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction and nobody really knows who is friend and who is foe.

Robert Carlyle said: “I’m absolutely delighted by the audience reaction and success of Cobra. I look forward to season 2 and welcome the chance to play the PM Robert Sutherland once again”

Sky also announced a number of new dramas at its Up Next showcase event at the Tate Modern this evening (February 12), where the broadcaster shared exclusive previews of brand-new shows due to air this year.

Sweetpea has been written by Kirstie Swain, creator of Channel 4’s Pure, and is described as a “darkly comic drama” adapted from the novel of the same name by CJ Skuse.

The series will follow Rhiannon, an ‘average girl next door’ who is hiding a long-buried secret. When a chance encounter with a stranger leads to a shocking act of violence, Rhiannon’s mask slips completely and she is forced to confront the darker side she has long kept hidden…

You, another eight-part series, is based on the novel of the same name by Zoran Drvenkar and is being adapted by lead writer Ben Chanan (The Capture) – RadioTimes.com understands that the title of the series will likely change ahead of broadcast, so as to avoid confusion with Netflix’s You.

In the show, Tara O’Rourke kills her estranged father in a drug fuelled rage, forcing her and her best friends to flee across Europe in search of Tara’s long-lost mother. Things only get worse when they steal a drug stash from Tara’s uncle Reagan, the most feared gangster in Rotterdam, and all the while, the spectre of a mythical serial killer known as The Traveller inches ever closer…

Finally, Sky One has announced its Christmas film for 2020, with The Tail of the Curious Mouse telling the true story of when a young Roald Dahl met his hero, Beatrix Potter (to be played by Dawn French).