Listen to RadioTimes.com’s Doctor Who podcast: Can You Hear Me? review

Doctor Who introduced us to the immortal evils Zellin (Ian Gelder) and Rakaya (Clare-Hope Ashitey) in Can You Hear Me?, but was this latest adventure for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor a dream or a nightmare? Find out in the latest weekly Doctor Who review podcast from RadioTimes.com!

Huw Fullerton (Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor) and Morgan Jeffery (Associate Editor) discuss series 12, episode seven, talking Yaz’s (Mandip Gill) backstory, Zellin’s masterplan and whether Ryan (Tosin Cole) is about to leave the TARDIS…

Plus, there’s some clarification on a few foggy plot points and chat about the remaining episodes of series 12, including two-part finale Ascension of the Cybermen / The Timeless Children.

Doctor Who continues on BBC One next Sunday at 7:10pm, with The Haunting of Villa Diodati by a writer new to the series, Maxine Alderton (The Worst Witch, Emmerdale).

The Doctor and her gang arrive at the Villa Diodati at Lake Geneva in 1816 on the night that inspired Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The plan is to spend the evening soaking up the atmos in the presence of some literary greats, but the ghosts are all too real, and the Doctor is forced into a decision of earth-shattering proportions…