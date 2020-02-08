Casualty: Duffy’s funeral leaves Charlie devastated as Connie finds a new friend

Following on from Duffy’s heartbreaking death, here’s everything coming on Casualty on Saturday, 8th February 2020.

Duffy’s death continues to cause devastation

Poor Charlie (Derek Thompson) is slowly recovering from the loss of his beloved wife, Duffy (Cathy Shipton). It came as a huge shock to him considering for all intents and purposes, she was safe and sound at home. But as we all remember, she sadly died on her way to the hospital to complete a shift she thought she needed to work. Naturally, things start to take its toll on Charlie as he comes to term with life alone and away from his soulmate. As is the case in Casualty, he has the Emergency Department rallying behind him as they themselves cope with the passing of their dear friend. Will Charlie pull through?

Connie gets help from an unexpected colleague

Meanwhile, Connie (Amanda Mealing) is also deeply affected by Duffy’s death considering she was the last one to speak to the dying nurse. When they parted, Connie was left with haunting words telling her to make amends with Charlie and look after him. As Duffy’s funeral grows ever closer, will she be able to find some kind of solace in her actions? She is so overwhelmed by her own emotions and it doesn’t go unnoticed by Archie (Genesis Lynea). The pair certainly don’t get on well, considering their tumultuous history, but this could be the breakthrough they need. Will Duffy’s death allow them to form a friendship?

Rash gets caught in a tricky situation

Elsewhere in Holby, Rash (Neet Mohan) finds himself in the middle of a serious and difficult case when two friends are brought into the Emergency Department. With high stakes and a devastating twist, will he be able to set aside his grief for Duffy and solve the difficult mystery?

Casualty continues Saturday, 15th February on BBC One at 9.10pm