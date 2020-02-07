When is Sky drama Cobra on TV?

A new drama series will explore how the British government responds to a national crisis of huge scale and threat: a geothermal storm caused by a massive solar flare.

Advertisement

Robert Carlyle will take the lead role as a besieged Prime Minister who calls together the COBRA committee to tackle the disaster…

When is Cobra on Sky One and NOW TV?

The drama began airing on Sky One on Friday 17th January 2020, with all episodes available to stream on NOW TV from that date.

What is Cobra about?

Cobra takes a look at the British government in the midst of a terrible crisis.

As widespread power outages cause chaos and threaten lives across the country, the COBRA committee comprised of the UK’s leading experts and politicians, gathers to find a way to turn the lights back on.

On the backdrop of violent unrest in the streets, difficult decisions will need to be made against the clock if the country is to survive.

See the first-look trailer below:

Who is in the cast of Cobra?

Robert Carlyle (The War of the Worlds) will play British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, while Victoria Hamilton (The Crown) is his Chief of Staff Anna Marshall.

Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) has snagged the role of Fraser Walker, one of the best crisis contingency planners in the country.

Then there’s David Haig (Killing Eve) as the plotting Home Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan, and Lisa Palfrey (Cynthia from Sex Education) who plays fellow politician Eleanor James.

Also joining them in the cast are Marsha Thomason (White Collar) as Francine Bridge MP and Lucy Cohu (Maigret) as the Prime Minister’s wife, Rachel. The PM’s daughter Ellie is played by Marisa Abela.

Steven Cree plays Chief Constable Stuart Collier, the policeman singlehandedly trying to hold back civil unrest.

Advertisement

Edward Bennett plays Peter Mott, and Fraser’s colleagues Stephanie and James are played by the actors Ellie Kendrick and Emmanuel Imani.