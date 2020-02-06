Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls – Everything you need to know about

Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls – Everything you need to know about

The former shadow chancellor looks at the rise of populism in Europe in this new three-part documentary series

Ed Balls

Ed Balls has become a popular media figure since he lost his seat in parliament at the 2015 General Election, and now the former shadow chancellor has been handed a new BBC Two show.

Advertisement

In this three-part documentary series, Balls heads to Europe to explore the rise of populism.

Here’s everything you need to know about Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls…

What is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls about?

The former MP heads to Europe to discover how the divisions exposed by Brexit are reflected across the EU, exploring the role that national identity and pride have had to play in fuelling the rise of right-wing populism across the continent. In the next episode, he continues his journey across Europe in Italy and France.

Is there a Radio Times review for Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls?

There is – here is Radio Times critic David Butcher’s take on the second episode:

When this series stops trying to find wacky things for Ed Balls to do – milk a cow! play boules in comical fashion! – it does a fine job charting the winds of change blowing through Euro-politics. It’s one thing to read about how electorates in France and Italy are turning to extremist parties, but it’s another to meet people at the sharp end.

After a bizarre encounter with a social media star in Milan, Ed visits a farmer in Calabria who can’t make his farm pay, a lace-maker near Calais whose son and daughter-in-law have lost their jobs, and an activist for Marine Le Pen in Marseille, whose rhetoric about being “swamped” by immigration leaves Ed with a heavy heart

Advertisement

When is Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls on BBC Two? 

Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Thursday 2nd February 2020.

Tags

All about Travels in Euroland with Ed Balls

Ed Balls
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

©ITV

Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Chelsea Pedro

FA Cup Hull v Chelsea match preview and how to watch

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6: Ep23 on ITV2 Pictured: Nas gets a text about Casa Amor. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

Leicester

FA Cup Brentford v Leicester match preview and how to watch