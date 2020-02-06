Barrymore: the Body in the Pool – everything you need to know

The case of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in the swimming pool of television host Michael Barrymore in 2001, was one of the most scandalous news stories of the early 21st century.

And tonight, Channel 4 is airing a one-off documentary that explores the case – which remains unresolved almost two decades later.

Here’s everything you need to know about the documentary…

What is Barrymore: the Body in the Pool about?

In the early hours of 31t March 2001, a phone call was made to Essex emergency services to say a body had been found in the swimming pool of Michael Barrymore – at the time, one of the most popular entertainers in Britain.

Every detail of the story was pored over by the media but, 19 years on, the death remains unexplained. This documentary looks at the full story, with contributions from Stuart’s family, detectives, forensic pathologists and eyewitnesses, to explore what happened that night at Barrymore’s Essex home – and the events that followed.

Is there a Radio Times review?

There sure is – Radio Times critic Alison Graham had this to say about the feature-length documentary:

The death of Stuart Lubbock, whose body was found in the swimming pool at entertainer Michael Barrymore’s Essex home nearly 20 years ago, was a tragedy for Lubbock’s family and a headline-grabbing scandal that’s never gone away.

It all but destroyed Barrymore’s television career, pushing him into the showbusiness wilderness for years, and left Lubbock’s family distraught and desperate for answers. To this day Stuart’s death remains unexplained. This feature-length documentary, which includes the 999 call that sparked the investigation, speaks to those involved in the investigation, including detectives, pathologists and eyewitnesses. There are contributions, too, from Lubbock’s family.

When is Barrymore: the Body in the Pool on TV?

The 110-minute documentary airs on Thursday 6th February at 9pm on Channel 4.

The show will then be repeated at various times throughout the following week on 4Seven, while it will also be made available to view on All4.