Is Clarissa Mullery star Liz Carr really leaving Silent Witness?

It’s fair to say that the final two-parter of Silent Witness’s 23rd series was an action-packed affair, with the death of one beloved character and the miraculous recovery of another.

And another big revelation from the series finale was the announcement that another of the main cast, Clarissa Mullery, would be quitting her job as Jack Hodgson’s lab assistant.

Clarissa, who is played on the show by Liz Carr, claimed in the first episode of this week’s two-parter that due to the recent passing of her mother she wished to spend less time around death – and she had therefore had enough of working with dead bodies.

She said: “I just know, deep down – that it’s time for me to move on, to focus less on the dead and more on the living. On life.”

At the beginning of the series finale Clarissa still seems determined to leave, but it looks like she might be having regrets by the end – based on the death of her colleague Thomas Chamberlain and the illness of Jack, as well as the sadness she feels when her husband suggests going for a goodbye drink.

However, RadioTimes.com can confirm that actress Carr has left the series. In a statement, she said: “After 8 years of getting to play the fabulous character Clarissa Mullery, I’ve decided it’s time to leave Silent Witness.

“Originally only employed for four episodes as Jack’s side kick, I am incredibly proud that I leave as a main character in one of the BBC’s landmark dramas. Silent Witness has given me such an amazing opportunity to develop as an actor but I know this is the right time to take a leap of faith, leaving what I know and seeing what other opportunities await. It has been a rollercoaster of a ride but I feel I’m leaving on an exhilarating high.

“I will very much miss the other Lyell regulars – Emilia, David and Richard along with my on-screen husband, Dan Weyman – I have loved working alongside them for the past eight series and I leave knowing I have their love and support for my decision.

My hugest thanks goes out to the audiences and fans who have followed me and Clarissa over the years. Without your love for the character, I doubt I’d have made it through my first series! I hope you’ll understand why we felt it was time to leave and that you’ll continue your support for Silent Witness whilst hopefully following me in all my future adventures.”

Though Clarissa’s time at the Lyell appears to be over, fingers crossed the regrets we see her having at the very end of the latest series suggest that the door is still open for a possible return…