Captain Jack Harkness and River Song will finally meet in latest Doctor Who spin-off from Big Finish

Two of Doctor Who’s most beloved characters will finally cross paths courtesy of Big Finish, with Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) and River Song (Alex Kingston) set to team up.

In March 2020, audio drama producers Big Finish will release The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume Three, fronted by Barrowman’s Time Agent and guest starring Kingston as arch archeologist River Song, as well as Camille Coduri as Jackie Tyler.

“Alex Kingston and I have talked about this for years,” said John Barrowman. “We knew that the fanbase always wanted River and Jack to meet, or to cross timelines, and we just never knew when it would happen. Alex and I were always game for it and, thanks to Big Finish, this is where it’s happening.

“It’s like Jack is the male River and River is the female Jack. There are all sorts of comparisons in their behaviours and how they react; the verve and vivacious passion they have for solving problems; getting to the heart of the action and adventure; the determination to get what they want, but also the sadness behind both of their eyes.”

Alex Kingston added: “I’ve always imagined that, when River’s not on adventures with the Doctor, she’s somewhere having fun with Captain Jack. I’ve always had that at the back of my head.

“John Barrowman and I get on so well, and whenever we’ve met at conventions, it’s the one request that the fans have come up with more than any other. We have a lot of fun together so it’s something we’ve both been pushing independently for. I was so thrilled to find out that our dream has come true.”

The news of this long-awaited team-up comes shortly after Captain Jack made a surprise return to Doctor Who on television.

The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume Three will be comprised of the following stories…

Crush – by Guy Adams

Captain Jack takes Mrs Tyler on a luxury cruise in space.

Mighty & Despair – by Tim Foley

On a distant planet in the far future, two travellers have come looking for a mythical hero.

R&J – by James Goss

From ancient battles to eternal wars, a pair of time-cross’d lovers take the stars

The Lives of Captain Jack: Volume Three will be released in March 2020, and is available on pre-order from today at £19.99 as a download and £24.99 as a collector’s edition CD box set (which also unlocks a free download version on release).