Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Chris Pratt to make TV return in new conspiracy thriller

Chris Pratt to make TV return in new conspiracy thriller

The Parks and Recreation star will also act as an executive producer on The Terminal List, alongside Training Day director Antoine Fuqua

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Actor Chris Pratt attends the "Jurassic World-The Ride" grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Chris Pratt has mainly appeared in blockbuster films of late, but the Guardians of the Galaxy actor may be returning to television.

Advertisement

He is reportedly starring in a new project named The Terminal List, which he is said to be developing with Training Day director Antoine Fuqua.

Pratt, who made his name on popular sitcom Parks and Recreation, is set to be leading the cast of the series and also serving as an executive producer, alongside Fuqua.

Billed as a conspiracy thriller, the show will follow the story of a Navy SEAL who returns home after a horrific ambush wipes out his entire platoon.

Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, reports suggest it will be told across multiple seasons, although no network is attached to the series as yet.

The script will be written by David DiGilio, whose previous credits include Traveler and Strange Angel, while Fuqua will direct at least the first episode.

Advertisement

Pratt has not appeared as a regular on a scripted television show since the finale of Parks and Recreation in 2015. However, he has starred in a number of box office hits for the silver screen, including Jurassic World and The Magnificent Seven – in addition to his role as Star-Lord in several films in the MCU.

Tags

All about The Terminal List

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Actor Chris Pratt attends the "Jurassic World-The Ride" grand opening celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on July 22, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Pixar's ONWARD screenshot from trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5Z7QsRGxGo

Meet the cast of Pixar’s Onward

Picard (Patrick Stewart)

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Pixar's Onward, screenshot from first official trailer, featuring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland

Disney and Pixar are being sued over van featured in new movie Onward

L to R: Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) DIsney, Marvel, sky pics, TL

Coming soon Everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3