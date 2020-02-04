New BBC drama Life is set in same universe as Doctor Foster

Accessibility Links

Victoria Hamilton reprises her role from the 2016 hit

BBC One’s upcoming drama Life is set in the same universe as the acclaimed series Doctor Foster, starring Suranne Jones.

Both shows are written by Mike Bartlett and feature a shared character played by Victoria Hamilton (The Crown, Cobra).

Hamilton portrayed Anna Baker in both series of Doctor Foster, moving away in the second to start a new life under the name Belle and becoming a pilates teacher.

Bartlett said: “In the last series of Doctor Foster, Anna split up with Neil and moved away. But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end. In Life we find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city.

“It’s one of four story strands that make up the series, the other three being new, completely different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our everyday lives. It might share a universe with Doctor Foster but Life is a whole world of its own.”

It has been confirmed that the series will not feature Doctor Foster stars Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) in any capacity.

Bartlett’s previous series was a big ratings hit, topping 10 million viewers on several occasions, but a third season was never made due to the busy schedules of all involved.

Life is a six-part drama series which follows the lives of a group of people living in a shared house in Manchester.

Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Peter Davison (Doctor Who), Adrian Lester (Undercover) and Rachael Stirling (Detectorists) also star.

Life is expected to air on BBC One in 2020.

