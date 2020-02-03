Accessibility Links

Channel 4 denies reports that Big Brother is returning

The broadcaster has "no plans" to bring back the controversial reality series

Contrary to recent reports, Channel 4 has said that it is not planning a revival of the reality TV series Big Brother.

First aired in 2000, at the peak of its popularity the show was watched by an average of more than five million people per night.

These numbers gradually declined and Channel 4 took the show off air in 2010, but it found new life on Channel 5, where it continued running until 2018 when it was cancelled again.

Last week, the Daily Star had reported that Channel 4 was looking to revive the series with a cast of controversial celebrities, but these rumours have been debunked by the broadcaster.

A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed that the reports were false in a statement: “This story is categorically untrue. We have no plans to bring back Celebrity Big Brother or Big Brother to Channel 4.”

While the ratings dropped off for Big Brother in its final few series, there is plenty of evidence to suggest interest in a similar reality format.

ITV2’s Love Island has been hugely successful for the digital broadcaster, although notably its ratings have dipped for the Winter edition currently airing. Could this be the right time to bring in a rival reality?

