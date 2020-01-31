Death in Paradise fans are “crying” over the exit of Ardal O’Hanlon’s Jack Mooney

This article contains spoilers for Death in Paradise.

After four series in the Saint Marie sun, actor Ardal O’Hanlon has bid farewell to Death in Paradise, with viewers “crying” over the star’s exit.

The latest episode of the BBC One Caribbean-set crime caper saw his character, lead Detective Jack Mooney, leaving Honoré for London to be with his daughter Siobhan.

And it was somewhat a surprise for viewers, with Mooney set to join new love interest Anna (Nina Wadia) on her travels before deciding to put his family first – and finally mourn his late wife Kathleen.

“I finally worked it out,” Jack told Anna in the episode. “Losing Kathleen, that was only part of the grieving process. When she died, I lost the rest of my life too.

“My life is back there in London, my house is sitting there empty – that’s my home. And now Siobhan is going back. Back to our home.

“So gallivanting around the world with you – as amazing as that would be, and I know it would be amazing – that would be me just running away again, and I’ve done enough running. I’m going home.”

A suitably emotional ending for Mooney? Fans thought so, with many taking to Twitter to say their goodbyes…

So why did O’Hanlon leave the series? Explaining his decision, he recently told RadioTimes.com: “I think most actors, and I would include myself, are kind of curious by nature, and you always wonder what else is out there. Much as you appreciate the job you’re doing at the time, you’re always thinking, ‘Well, what else is there?’”

However, this is by far not the end of Death in Paradise. Mooney is set to be replaced by Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker, who is arriving from Manchester in the next episode.

Well, somebody’s got to tackle the island’s worryingly high murder rate, right?

Death in Paradise continues Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.