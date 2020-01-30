Alastair Stewart steps down as ITV News presenter over social media “errors of judgement”

ITV News presenter Alastair Stewart is stepping down from his presenting duties following “errors of judgement” in his use of social media.

A spokesperson for ITN told RadioTimes.com that the decision is “supported by both ITV and ITN,” and that it “follows errors of judgement in Alastair’s use of social media which breached ITN’s editorial guidelines.”

The former presenter said in a statement: “It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it’s been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years.”

Stewart has been a regular face on ITV for decades, presenting various news and current affairs programmes, including the first ever televised leaders debates during the 2010 general election.

Fellow ITV News presenters Mary Nightingale and Julie Etchingham both said they were “sad” to hear of the news on Twitter.

ITN’s chief executive Anna Mallett added: “We would like to recognise Alastair’s contribution as one of the UK’s foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years.”

Alongside hosting the news, Stewart has also fronted other ITV programmes including Police Camera Action and Unbelievable Moments: Caught on Camera.