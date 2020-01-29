Anton du Beke hopes Jamie Laing returns to Strictly Come Dancing in 2020

Could Jamie Laing return to Strictly Come Dancing this year? One Strictly pro certainly hopes so…

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea star Laing was forced to drop out of the 2019 series after injuring his foot, with his partner Oti Mabuse ultimately going on to win the series paired with Laing’s replacement, ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

But speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2020, another Strictly pro, Anton du Beke, revealed he hopes to see Laing get a second chance in 2020.

“I hope he does it this year,” Du Beke said on the red carpet.

“I don’t know if they’ve asked him, but if they do, I hope he does it. He was lovely, so I hope he comes back and does it.”

There has, of course, been much discussion as to whether Strictly will include same-sex couples in its line-up this year after ITV rival Dancing on Ice did the same.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Du Beke has previously said he’s in favour of the idea, so do we already know who his 2020 partner could be?

“Maybe [it could be] Jamie Laing and me!” he told us.

What a duo that’d be…

Interview by Flora Carr

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year