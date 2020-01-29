Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Anton du Beke hopes Jamie Laing returns to Strictly Come Dancing in 2020

Anton du Beke hopes Jamie Laing returns to Strictly Come Dancing in 2020

Laing had to drop out of the 2019 series due to injury

Jaime Laing – Strictly Come Dancing

Could Jamie Laing return to Strictly Come Dancing this year? One Strictly pro certainly hopes so…

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea star Laing was forced to drop out of the 2019 series after injuring his foot, with his partner Oti Mabuse ultimately going on to win the series paired with Laing’s replacement, ex-Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

But speaking to RadioTimes.com at the National Television Awards 2020, another Strictly pro, Anton du Beke, revealed he hopes to see Laing get a second chance in 2020.

“I hope he does it this year,” Du Beke said on the red carpet.

Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke
Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke (Getty, FT)

“I don’t know if they’ve asked him, but if they do, I hope he does it. He was lovely, so I hope he comes back and does it.”

There has, of course, been much discussion as to whether Strictly will include same-sex couples in its line-up this year after ITV rival Dancing on Ice did the same.

Du Beke has previously said he’s in favour of the idea, so do we already know who his 2020 partner could be?

“Maybe [it could be] Jamie Laing and me!” he told us.

What a duo that’d be…

Interview by Flora Carr

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year

Tags

Related news

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 as it happened Red carpet, winners and more

Ant and Dec at 2020 NTAs

Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Jaime Laing – Strictly Come Dancing
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 as it happened Red carpet, winners and more

Ant and Dec at 2020 NTAs

Who won at the NTAs 2020? National Television Awards winners in full

Dancing On Ice Caprice

Dancing On Ice’s Caprice Bourret says she’s had a “tough week” after making debut with new partner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX13 LIVE SHOW

Strictly’s Kelvin and Oti will reunite for new dance event after being split on tour