Young, Sikh and Proud on BBC1 – Everything you need to know

A new BBC One documentary will explore the life and legacy of Sikh leader Jagraj Singh, who recently passed away from cancer.

His brother, journalist Sunny Hundal, reflects on their relationship and the increasing prominence of activism in the Sikh community.

Here’s everything you need to know about Young, Sikh and Proud…

What is Young, Sikh and Proud about?

Journalist Sunny Hundal explores the legacy of his brother Jagraj Singh, who abandoned a Westernised lifestyle in favour of becoming a prominent Sikh leader, sparking an unprecedented revival of young people returning to the faith with his activism. Their opposing religious views caused the brothers to fall out and not speak to each other for years.

Following Singh’s death from cancer, Sunny reflects on their troubled relationship and examines the rise in religious activism in Sikh culture.

Who is Sunny Hundal?

Sunny Hundal is a journalist who has written for numerous major publications including The Independent, The Guardian and The Financial Times.

He has previously made a documentary for BBC radio titled Lost in Translation, about Asian brides being brought to the UK.

What time is Young, Sikh and Proud on BBC One?

Young, Sikh and Proud airs on BBC One at 10.40pm on Tuesday 28th January 2020.