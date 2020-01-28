Gavin & Stacey stars would “love to do more” after Christmas special: “They can’t leave it like that!”

There’s still no official word on if Gavin & Stacey will be back again following its ratings smash Christmas special, but the actors who play the title characters are pushing for another revival.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020, Mathew Horne (Gavin) and Joanne Page (Stacey) revealed they’re both desperate to know how the special’s cliffhanger will resolve itself.

The festive episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Nessa (Ruth Jones) confessing her love for Smithy (James Corden) and proposing.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“There was some anger about the cliffhanger, which I think is quite funny, but it was a good way to leave it I think – it keeps people guessing!” said Horne.

“I’m the same as everybody else – I can’t wait to see if he says yes or not,” added Page. “I’d love there to be more – when I first read the script, I saw that was the end I thought ‘No! No! They can’t leave it like that!’, so I’d love it if there was more.”

Echoing his co-star’s comments, Horne said: “I’d love there to be some more Gavin & Stacey, yeah, I love playing that character and I love being with those people, so I would love to do more.”

The special was watched by an incredible 18.5 million people, with Horne describing the revived show’s success as “incredible” and “an absolute whirlwind”.

“Right from when we found out we were doing it again… I mean, I found out nearly a year ago now, the whole year’s just been absolutely unbelievable,” he said. “Just the love that there has been for the show and the amount of people that watched the show was extraordinary.”

Ruth Jones and James Corden, who also co-write the series, recently hinted that the show might indeed return again in some form, which sounds pretty tidy to us…

Advertisement

Interview by Flora Carr