When is the Batwoman series on TV? All you need to know about the Ruby Rose superhero drama

And…here…we…go… Batwoman is finally set to grapple-gun onto screen in her first solo TV series. Fitting neatly into CW’s Arrowverse – alongside The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow – the female caped crusader AKA Kate Kane will return to defend the streets of Gotham against a growing web of crime.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Batwoman on TV?

The first episode of Batwoman is set to air 6th October 2019 on CW in the US. In the UK, Batwoman will air exclusively on E4 sometime in 2020 – we will update this page when a premiere date is announced.

Who is Batwoman?

Another Dark Knight of DC Comics’ Gotham City, Batwoman’s secret identity is Kate Kane, cousin to Bruce Wayne – the original Batman.

The (rather cringe-worthy) synopsis for the show reads: “Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.

“But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a saviour, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Who is in the cast of Batwoman?

Australian Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose is set to take on the role of Batwoman. And, it’s an important role for the actress, who, like her character, is gay.

Speaking on Jimmy Fallon about her casting, she said: “I think the reason I keep getting so emotional is because growing up watching TV, I never saw somebody on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero!”

Other stars set to appear are Meagan Tandy as private security agent Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, son of Batman gadget master Lucius Fox, Nicole Kang (Mary Hamilton, Kate’s stepsister) and Rachel Skarsten (maniacal gang leader Alice).

Behind the scenes, it has been confirmed that The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley will be directing one of the episodes.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Batwoman?

Yes, CW dropped a trailer that shows Kane fighting off a crime wave in Gotham city, taking on the Alice in Wonderland-inspired crime lord called – you guessed it – Alice.