When is the Red Dwarf feature-length special on TV? What’s it about?

Two years since the last series wrapped up, a brand new feature-length Red Dwarf special has been announced for broadcast on Dave.

The special arrives, for now at least, in place of the 13th series fans had been expecting,

The long-running series follows the antics of a group of misfits who live on a mining spaceship and originally aired on BBC Two back in 1988.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming special so far…

When is the Red Dwarf special on TV?

The two-hour episode has no confirmed air date just yet, but we do know that it will be shown on Dave at some point in 2020 and that filming has already begun.

What is the Red Dwarf 2020 special about?

We’re yet to receive any details on what the story of the special will be, but those involved with the show have promised an exciting new format along with the usual quick-witted group dynamic that fans know and love.

In a statement, series lead actor Craig Charles said: “I can’t wait to discuss Robert’s prostate problems, Chris Barrie’s hip replacement and have a proper look at Danny’s new dentures whilst they marvel at the agelessness of the Charles physique. I will surely require the services of a chiropractor after dragging these doddering misfits through what promises to be our most epic adventure yet.”

Co-creator Doug Naylor added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity of making more Red Dwarf. UKTV has been a never-ending source of support and encouragement since we first started working together ten years ago. Can’t wait to start shooting a format that I don’t think has ever been done before. Smoke me a kipper, we’re back and not just for breakfast.”

Who’s in the cast?

The entirety of the main cast are reprising their roles for this special, including Craig Charles (Coronation Street) as slacker Dave Lister, Chris Barrie as Rimmer, Danny John-Jules as the Cat, and Robert Llewellyn as the service mechanoid Kryten.

Behind the camera, Doug Naylor is taking on directing duties, a safe pair of hands given that he co-created the show and has helmed every series since the 2009 revival Back to Earth.

Are there any images?

Yes! Dave took to Twitter to post two first-look photos of the new special, one showing the usual team of Lister, Rimmer, Cat and Kryten and another offering a first glimpse at new character Rodon, who will be played by Fleabag star Ray Fearon.