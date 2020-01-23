Accessibility Links

Love Island’s Siannise Fudge made us all cringe with her bold chat-up line

Well that's one way to save time...

Love Island's Siannise Fudge

In perhaps one of the most toe-curling moments of Love Island 2020 so far, Siannise Fudge boldly went where no girl has gone before.

She has been chasing Connagh Howard for the past couple of days and although he initially showed a bit of interest in her, things died down very quickly.

Now he’s firmly interested in Rebecca Gormley, Siannise has been feeling a bit put-out, considering she’s not actually formed a romantic connection with anyone yet.

But last night she took matters into her own hands and tried to get her man. However, things didn’t really go exactly to plan…

Siannise spotted Rebecca and Connagh getting on very well indeed and the Bristolian beautician cat-walked her way over to them to interrupt their love-in.

Love Island's Siannise Fudge walks to Connagh Howard
Love Island’s Siannise Fudge tried to get her man (©ITV)

Connagh admitted he wouldn’t be opposed to getting to know Siannise – so it seemed things were going well.

And things were, until Siannise asked: “So do you want kids and marriage and stuff?”

Not only was Connagh completely horrified, but viewers were too.

In more bad news for Siannise, Connagh kissed Rebecca at the end of the night… marriage is probably off the cards then.

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm

