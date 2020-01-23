What time is Best Home Cook on BBC One? What’s it about?

The queen of TV cooking, Mary Berry, is back on BBC One with a new series of Best Home Cook.

The series pits talented cooks against each other in themed challenges each week, but only one can take home the prestigious title.

Here’s what you need to know about Best Home Cook…

What is Best Home Cook about?

Judges Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin set increasingly difficult challenges for Britain’s most talented home cooks. In week four, Mary will challenge the contestants to bake a showstopper birthday cake in just three hours, while Chris Bavin asks them to rustle up something special out of a popular leftover ingredient.

The cooks with the least successful dishes will then face Angela Hartnett’s eliminator.

Is there a review of Best Home Cook?

Yes, here’s what Radio Times’s David Butcher had to say about the series:

“The contestants are at their work benches. Tonight’s first task is to make a birthday cake; Mary Berry is a judge. Yes, we’re very much in Bake Off territory, but it feels as if the show and its contestants can live with the comparison.

Several efforts could have been baked in a tent for Channel 4: there’s a unicorn cake, a bonfire cake, a fish cake (not the usual kind) and a secret garden cake. They’re impressive and certainly have the wow factor – but the cooks have been able to prepare and practise.

Where even the best of this lot fall down is on the harsher test of a home cook – having to improvise. They are told to rustle up a dish from leftover chicken and the results leave the judges cold.”

Who are the judges on Best Home Cook?

Joining legend Mary Berry on the Best Home Cook judging panel are Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett.

Fresh produce expert Chris Bavin is known for presenting the likes of Eat Well For Less? and Food: Truth or Scare.

Michelin-star chef Angela Hartnett replaced 2018 judge Dan Doherty following his resignation amidst reports of sexual harassment.

Who presents Best Home Cook?

The competition is presented by Strictly’s very own Claudia Winkleman.

What time is Best Home Cook on BBC One?

The fourth episode of Best Home Cook is on BBC One on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 8pm.