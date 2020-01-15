Where to buy the bikinis and outfits from Love Island 2020

We don’t need to wait until the summer for our Love Island fix anymore as the new winter version of the show has finally hit the screens. Set in South Africa, the series sees a whole new cast of singletons entering the villa and preparing to couple up.

Also new to the series is host Laura Whitmore, who steps into Caroline Flack’s shoes to lead the glamorous islanders through the texts, turned heads and tears which almost certainly lie ahead.

While it might be a cold and dark in the UK, the sun is shining in the Love Island villa – meaning swimwear, sarongs and sparkles are out in full force. If you’re feeling inspired by the islanders’ glam get-ups, you can buy the exact outfits as worn by the ladies in every episode so far.

Paige Turley

Paige’s gold dress

Islander Paige Turley added a touch of sparkle to the first evening in the villa with this balloon sleeve gold dress. The dress has a plunge neckline, ruched-front skirt and ties around the waist – microphone not required.

Buy at I Saw it First £22.50

Paige’s white Bardot jumper

Paige wore this I Saw it First off the shoulder jumper in cream on episode three of Love Island in the South Africa villa, but you can also get the same design in black or “stone” (a light, warm brown).

Buy at I Saw it First £15

Paige’s gold trousers

Often favouring softer tones like white and golds in the series so far, Paige wore these sheer wide leg trousers in the villa for a touch of shimmering glamour (which you can now grab for yourself).

Buy at I Saw it First £15

Leanne Amaning

Leanne’s blue Bardot dress

Once the night drew in, the islanders changed into glam evening wear with Leanne Amaning opting for a cobalt blue puff-sleeve dress. Although Leanne wore it with the sleeves up, this Bardot dress can also be worn off the shoulder to switch things up.

Buy at I Saw it First £20

Leanne’s diamonte t-shirt dress

Londoner Leanne looked extra glam in this black mesh diamante dress. She wore it over her orange bikini at the start of the very first episode when she was the third contestant to be introduced to viewers.

Buy at I Saw it First £42.50

Leanne’s printed dress

In the second episode of the winter Love Island series, Leanne looked polished in this black and red fitted dress. While the islander opted for the print design, the piece is also available in plain black or pink, for a softer, more summery look.

Buy it at I Saw it First £17.50

Leanne’s satin mini dress

Leanne looked ultra-glam last night in a high neckline satin mini dress. The same one is now in stock online in seven different colours and prints including leopard, burgundy and emerald while Leanne opted for the red.

Buy now at I Saw it First £20

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna’s pink sarong

Shaughna Phillips arrived at the villa in a bright bikini and this neon pink sarong. The exact side-tie piece is available to buy now online or it can be purchased in white, neon orange, black and neon lime if another colour takes your fancy

Buy at I Saw it First £12.50

Shaungha’s perspex heels

To polish off the poolside look, Shaughna wore these perspex and nude high heels. The almost clear straps and heel offer an almost invisible height boost.

Buy at I Saw it First £32.50

Shaughna’s pink ruffle dress

Back in pink again, Shaughna saw in the second episode wearing this exact pink ruffle dress with a lace-up front. If you’re more a fan of the LBD, you can get this design in black instead.

Buy it at I Saw it First £10

Shaughna’s top and shorts

Shaughna wore a comfy pair of shorts and a coordinating grey top to chill out in at the villa. You can get the full loungewear set online if you’re feeling more like some cosy coordinates than swimwear this winter.

Buy now at I Saw it First £15

Siânnise Fudge

Siânnise’s one-piece swimsuit

25-year-old Bristolian Siânnise Fudge wore this white and gold patterned one-piece with a tie-waist and knotted shoulder details. It’s also available in two other designs: orange paisley and white leopard if you want to put your own stamp on the look.

Buy at I Saw it First £20

Siânnise’s camel Bardot dress

This ruffled off-the-shoulder dress is the identical one worn by Siânnise on the evening of the second episode which, like most items available to buy from the show, is available in another colour. This one can also be purchased in black.

Buy it at I Saw it First £25.00

Siânnise’s snake bikini

Another stylish swimwear look for Siânnise, this orange snake print two-piece bikini also comes in turquoise or red if you want a style steal rather than a direct copy.

Buy it at I Saw it First £17.50

Eve Gale

Eve’s burgundy bikini

Twin sisters Eve and Jess Gale exploded onto the scene at the finale of the first episode. In the next show, Eve donned this burgundy bikini for daytime down-time by the pool and the same one is available to get your hands on now in five colours.

Buy it at I Saw it First £17.50

Eve’s lace bodysuit and skirt

Twin Eve paired a burgundy lace bodysuit with a white ruffled skirt for the third night in the villa. The skirt is technically “skorts” as they cleverly combine shorts beneath the ruffled skirt. Both items are available to buy now so you can recreate the whole outfit.

Buy bodysuit at I Saw it First £15

Buy skorts at I Saw it First £12.50

Jess Gale

Jess’s denim playsuit

A stylish and easy all-in-one is always a good idea and Eve’s twin Jess looked great in a demin playsuit during the third instalment of the show. Get your own while they’re still in stock.

Buy at I Saw it First £25

Other clothing worn by Sophie Piper and the rest of the Love Island girls are due to be released soon so keep an eye out for the latest Love Island bikinis and clothing.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.