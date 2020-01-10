Accessibility Links

  4. Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Connor Durman – “I say whatever’s on my mind”

Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Connor Durman – “I say whatever’s on my mind”

Everything you need to know about Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connor Durman

The popular reality show Love Island is back for a new season as a fresh bunch of singletons compete once more to find their perfect match.

We have everything you need to know about new contestant Connor Durman, as the coffee bean salesman heads out to the South African villa looking for love with the other 11 Love Island 2020 contestants.

Connor Durman – Key Facts

Age: 25

From: Brighton

Occupation: Coffee bean salesman

Instagram: @connordurman

What is Connor’s type on paper?

“Outgoing, a big personality, loving and I don’t want her to be embarrassed to show it in front of people. Family orientated and she’s got to fit in with my mates. Just be easy going.”

Who is Connor’s celebrity crush?

“Maya Jama.”

What is Connor’s ideal first date?

“I’ve actually already had the best date. When I was in Sydney, I met this girl on Instagram and messaged her because we had mutual friends. I booked this cinema in the park with a double bed, bottle of champagne and and we watched A Star Is Born – best first date ever.”

How far will Connor go to get the girl of his dreams?

“I’m quite honest and I say whatever’s on my mind. I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Sophie Piper. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

