Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island’s Leanne hints she will be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get who she wants

Love Island’s Leanne hints she will be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get who she wants

The 22-year-old islander knows exactly what she wants

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Leanne Amaning. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island 2020 is just around the corner.

Advertisement

This Sunday, 12 singletons will enter the South African villa for a chance at finding love.

Contestants will couple up with each other by either stepping forward or being matched by default.

However, one islander who won’t be pleased if she doesn’t bag her dream man is Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old sales advisor from London.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Leanne revealed she can be hard work if she doesn’t get what she wants.

“I don’t like not getting what I want, so we’ll see how it goes,” she said.

And when things don’t go her way, Leanne added that she can be a “nightmare” which can lead to a meltdown.

She said: “I’m a mess. I’m a nightmare. There’s just no, what’s the word, comfort in me. I just have to let it out. I’ll start crying or ranting for half an hour then I’ll be myself again.”

It seems Leanne’s quest to get her own way has led to her telling white lies in the past, as she explained: “They’re not huge lies, just little lies that just make my life easier.”

So, has she ever lied to a guy?

“I do, but I always come clean,” she smiled.

“I’ll say something like, ‘I used to play football semi-professionally’. I do make things up if they’re boring. Then I’ll be like, ‘I was just joking’.”

Leanne is hoping the right guy will see the funny side to her “strong banter”, as it hasn’t always gone down well in the past.

“I’ll make a joke and then a boy will be like, “Really? You’re so rude’, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t even mean, it was a joke! Guys, everyone I’m joking!’” she revealed.

“I feel like my banter can be quite strong, so people might easily be offended. Especially if I don’t know you, I don’t know your limits.”

Amber Gill, Love Island (©ITV)
Leanne considers herself similar to last year’s winner, Amber Gill (ITV)

Comparing herself to last year’s winner Amber Rose Gill, she added: “For example, Amber from last year [was very straight forward] I would be exactly the same, but someone could be offended by that. So, I can’t have anyone sensitive because I will offend you.”

Leanne won’t be mincing her words in the villa, but she is worried about how the public might perceive her.

She continued: “I am nervous just because I do talk a lot of rubbish, and a lot of the time it’s a joke or I’m being sarcastic, but it might not come across that way. Sometimes people don’t get it, which means they just won’t like me.”

Advertisement

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Leanne Amaning. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Winter Sun Meet the 2020 Love Island contestants

Love Island Winter 2020 line-up (ITV)

Message! Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Paige Turley. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Paige thinks Lewis Capaldi will “make a joke” out of her Love Island debut

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Shaughna Phillips. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Love Island’s Shaughna wants a career in politics after finishing the series