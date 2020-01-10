Will there be a second series of Giri/Haji?

Giri/Haji has been one of the most exciting new BBC dramas of 2019, captivating audiences with its exceptional storytelling and breathtaking style, and allowing viewers around the country to fall in love with its excellent characters.

The show has been so good, in fact, that some fans are already clamouring for a second series and a return for Kenzo (Takehiro Hira), Sarah (Kelly Macdonald) et al, with many taking to social media to make their feelings known.

Finished watching the first series of a hidden gem of a show called Giri/Haji and loved every second. Hoping badly for a second season to be renewed soon. @BBCTwo do your thing please #GiriHaji #amazingtv #weneedmore — Louise (@Louise_V2017) November 8, 2019

Thursday night = #GiriHaji. #BBC have to make a second series — Sue King (@suekingcreative) November 7, 2019

#GiriHaji A masterpiece, watched all the Episodes now, one of the best Dramas on TV for a long while, it had everything, it surly has to be up for some awards, hoping for a second Series — Anna Potter ????‍♀️ (@AnnaAvp09) October 21, 2019

Giri/Haji season 2: When will it air?

Unfortunately, as things stand nothing has been confirmed regarding further episodes, although neither has the possibility of a second run been dismissed.

The show does wrap up fairly neatly, and there’s no obvious setting up of a second series, so were there to be more episodes, they would most likely have to cover a new scenario, rather than picking up the war between rival Yakuza gangs which Yuto had been caught up in.

That said, the events of the final episode certainly don’t entirely rule out a return, and it would be particularly interesting to catch up with Rodney (Will Sharpe), who was a fan favourite throughout the first series and who suffered tremendous sadness towards its end.

We’d be fully behind a spin-off show featuring Rodney and Taki just getting up to mischief around Soho – but for just now we’ll just have to wait and see…

Giri/Haji is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix in the US