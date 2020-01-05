Love Island’s Michael and Joanna reunite for awkward dinner as he tries to win her back… again

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides are reunited on the new series of BBC Three’s Eating with My Ex, as he tries to win her back again.

Advertisement

The 2019 series of ITV2’s dating show saw Michael partnered with Amber Gill, only to later turn his attentions to Joanna. But when Joanna was voted off the show, Michael attempted to get back with Amber – who rejected him.

Now, a celebrity edition of Eating with my Ex – which reunites ex-couples to ask some awkward questions – will see Michael once again pursue Joanna.

“I wanted to know if there was still a chance that it could work basically, but at the same time I wanted to know, am I wasting time?” he said of appearing on the series.

Asked if he regretted pursuing Amber after Joanna left, he added: “I don’t regret it at all, it’s one of those things that you’ll never really get the opportunity again and I would have expected her to do the same, had it been the other way around. And I did tell her that.”

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As for how their reunion dinner unfolded, Joanna said: “I am happy with the outcome! Timing is everything and that’s all I’m giving away.”

You can watch a preview clip below.

Eating with My Ex’s second series spans 10 episodes, including two celebrity specials. As well as Michael and Joanna in episode one, ex-couples picking over the bones of their relationship will include TOWIE’s Diags and Fran Parman, another Love Island pairing Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison, and Paralympian Kadeena Cox & her ex, Tes.

Advertisement

Eating With My Ex which will be available on BBC iPlayer on Sunday 5th January and launching on BBC One on Wednesday 8th January at 10:35pm.