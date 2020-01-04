Who is Alesha Dixon? Meet the Greatest Dancer co-host and Strictly winner

Hot on the heels of ITV’s short-lived dance competition Dance Dance Dance, Alesha Dixon has signed on to co-host The Greatest Dancer, Simon Cowell’s first BBC talent competition.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner presents the show – which aims to discover the UK’s greatest dancers across a range of genres – alongside Diversity’s Jordan Banjo.

But where did Alesha start out and what qualifies her to front a dance show? Read on to find out…

Who is The Greatest Dancer co-host Alesha Dixon?

Name: Alesha Dixon

Age: 40

Best known for: She made her name as a member of UK urban girl group Mis-Teeq, but Alesha really has Strictly Come Dancing to thank for her relevance in 2018. She won the competition back in 2007, after her debut solo album had failed to leave a mark on the UK charts and the rest is history…

It may seem like a long time ago now but in the early noughties, Mis-Teeq were a pop phenomenon, scoring three double-platinum albums and seven consecutive top ten singles, including Scandalous, one of many tracks on which Alesha brought her rapping skills to bear…

Her pop fame landed Alesha a place on the 2007 series of Strictly Come Dancing, which she won with professional partner Matthew Cutler in a closely contested final.

Alesha returned to Strictly in 2009 as a judge until 2012, when she quit to join Britain’s Got Talent, where she’s been a panelist ever since. Her solo career also received a boost after the Strictly win. Her second album, The Alesha Show, produced her first UK top 10 single, The Boy Does Nothing, which sold 1 million copies worldwide.

In 2017, she confirmed her domination of British talent shows by guesting on The X Factor for three episodes, in lieu of Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell respectively. The same year, she co-presented Dance Dance Dance, ITV’s own dance contest.

Basically, if anyone has the credentials to appear on The Greatest Dancer, it’s Alesha.

The eight-part series kicks off on BBC1 at 8pm on Saturday 5th January