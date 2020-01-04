Five acts to look out for in The Voice UK episode 1

With a few noticeable changes for series nine, The Voice UK is back to brighten up our Saturday nights.

This year sees Meghan Trainor join Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am as they prepare to uncover some of the UK’s best undiscovered talent.

And it’s a promising start to the series, with our coaches hitting that all-important button for some truly amazing acts.

Here are our favourite hopefuls to keep an eye out for on episode one….

Brooke

The 20-year-old from Derry made us laugh when she announced she worked in a petting zoo but was “allergic to the animals” – but will her emotional rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises bring a smile to our coaches?

Adam

The 27-year-old Sheffield labourer is hoping to provide a better life for his daughter and three step-children – but will his original song make our coaches sit up and listen?

Francisco

The 30-year-old admits his dad is his biggest critic when it comes to performing at gigs, but will the coaches be warmer as he sings Alicia Keyes’ How Come You Don’t Call Me?

Lara

The 32-year-old elearning support worker is a familiar face to coach Olly Murs – but will her voice make him spin his chair round?

Shezar

The 31-year-old from Hackney is another familiar face to one of our coaches, with performing running through her family. But will she be successful in front of our coaches?

The Voice UK continues Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV