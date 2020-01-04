Accessibility Links

Five acts to look out for in The Voice UK episode 1

Meghan Trainor joins the coaches for our ninth round of chair-spinning blind auditions

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Friday 27th December 2019 From ITV Studios The Voice UK: SR4 on ITV Pictured: will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

With a few noticeable changes for series nine, The Voice UK is back to brighten up our Saturday nights.

This year sees Meghan Trainor join Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am as they prepare to uncover some of the UK’s best undiscovered talent.

And it’s a promising start to the series, with our coaches hitting that all-important button for some truly amazing acts.

Here are our favourite hopefuls to keep an eye out for on episode one….

Brooke

Brooke, The Voice UK ©ITV Plc

The 20-year-old from Derry made us laugh when she announced she worked in a petting zoo but was “allergic to the animals” – but will her emotional rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises bring a smile to our coaches?

Adam

Adam, The Voice UK (©ITV Plc)

The 27-year-old Sheffield labourer is hoping to provide a better life for his daughter and three step-children – but will his original song make our coaches sit up and listen?

Francisco

Francisco, The Voice UK ©ITV Plc

The 30-year-old admits his dad is his biggest critic when it comes to performing at gigs, but will the coaches be warmer as he sings Alicia Keyes’ How Come You Don’t Call Me?

Lara

Lara George, The Voice UK (ITV)

The 32-year-old elearning support worker is a familiar face to coach Olly Murs – but will her voice make him spin his chair round?

Shezar

Shezar The Voice UK ©ITV Plc

The 31-year-old from Hackney is another familiar face to one of our coaches, with performing running through her family. But will she be successful in front of our coaches?

The Voice UK continues Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV

