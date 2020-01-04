Derek Acorah, TV medium and Most Haunted star, dies aged 69

TV medium Derek Acorah has passed away aged 69 following a short illness, his wife has confirmed.

Advertisement

Gwen Acorah Johnson made a statement on her Facebook page confirming the loss of her husband.

“Farewell my love! I will miss you forever!” she wrote. “I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness. Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Aged 69 when he died, Acorah was born on 27th January 1950 in Bootle, England. He first TV appearance came in 1996 on the satellite TV channel Granada Breeze, where he made appearances over five years on the shows Psychic Livetime and Predictions (later renamed Predictions with Derek Acorah).

Acorah later rose to prominence as the star of Most Haunted on Sky’s Living channel, working on the show for six series.

Later television appearances for the medium included a cameo appearance in the 2006 Doctor Who episode Army of Ghosts and the 20th series of Celebrity Big Brother, which saw him come in fourth.

Advertisement

Until his death, he lived in Scarisbrick, near Southport, with his wife. He is survived by Gwen and two children.