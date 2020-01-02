When is Big Fat Quiz of the Decade on TV?

Can you Nae Nae? Why was lasagne big news in 2013? Who squeezed through a hole in the wall in 2015? What are Pikachu’s friends called?

Yes, you guessed it. Jimmy Carr is back with the Big Fat Quiz of the Decade, the super-size quiz that addresses the shenanigans of the last 10 years. Question master Jimmy Carr will challenge a new array of famous guests who will battle it out for the ultimate Big Fat Quiz crown.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is The Big Fat Quiz of the Decade on TV?

Big Fat Quiz of the Decade will kick off the ’20s on Channel 4, 9pm on Thursday 2nd January.

What is The Big Fat Quiz of the Decade?

A quiz show hosted by Jimmy Carr where three teams of two celebrities are asked questions relating to the events of the last decade. Subjects covered include art, literature, television, music, geography, politics, science and celebrities.

Who will appear on The Big Fat Quiz of the Decade?

Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman, comedians Nish Kumar, Joe Lycett and Alan Carr will join Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon and TV chat show host Jonathan Ross will be putting their knowledge of the last 10 years to the test in three groups of two.

Are there any special guests?

Jon Snow, Charles Dance and the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School will be among the famous question setters putting the teams through their paces as we celebrate the last decade.