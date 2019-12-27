The new series of Doctor Who has a theme for viewers to figure out reveals Chris Chibnall

There’s less than a week to go until the long-awaited new series of Doctor Who kicks off, with Jodie Whittaker and co set to return to the TARDIS on New Year’s Day.

And showrunner Chris Chibnall has teased that there will be a common theme linking each and every episode in the coming series – although he claims it’s up to the fans to work out exactly what it is.

“I don’t really want to talk concretely about what the theme is until after the series is over,” said Chibnall.

“You want to see the audience figure it out: that’s part of the viewing experience, how that evolves.

“I think it was pretty clear that the big theme of last series was family: different versions of family and different ideas of family.

“There is a different governing theme this year but I’m not going to talk about it at the start. People will be able to figure out what it is. It’s pretty clear by the end.”

It will certainly be interesting watching fans work out what that theme might be – and social media is bound to be full of Whovians speculating on it over the coming weeks.

Regardless of the theme, though, some things are guaranteed in the next series – with a whole lot of guests stars already confirmed, and the cast claiming that some of the monsters starring in the show are sure to have viewers hiding behind the sofa.

We can’t wait…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day at 6:55pm