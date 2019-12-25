Doctor Who: What would the cast get each other for Christmas?

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for your friends and loved ones can often prove to be rather a tricky challenge – and some shoppers may wish they were able to travel space and especially time to track down the ideal present.

With that in mind, we asked the cast of Doctor Who what gifts they would be getting each other this Christmas. Now, as it happens the stars aren’t actually doing festive gifts – as Mandip Gill said “We’re not with each other for Christmas – so you miss out on a present!” – but if they were to get their fellow cast members a present, what would it be?

Jodie Whittaker (The Doctor)

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

My husband bought me a piece of jewellery last Christmas and for our 10th anniversary, around the same time. It’s so simple, but very beautiful.

What would you buy Mandip?

Cookbooks because she can’t cook, but that’s a bit mean! I love buying presents. I’m a capitalist’s dream!

Mandip Gill (Yaz)

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

Brad bought me a piece of jewellery last year. When I wear it, it reminds me of Brad — who’s like my second dad — and this job.

What would you buy Bradley in return?

Lots of Western film DVDs. He loves going in his trailer and he’ll come and say, “Oh Mand, I’ve just watched a cracking Western” — so lots of those for his downtime.

Bradley Walsh (Graham)

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

Last year for my birthday, these guys got me a first edition Charles Dickens. I was so moved, it reduced me to tears.

What would you buy Tosin?

His dream day. I’d send him to New York, to the Nike factory, and see if they’d make him his own bespoke pair of trainers.

Tosin Cole (Ryan)

How interested are you in gifts?

In my house, when you were 15, you stopped getting gifts and started getting a belt or a towel, and you’re like, “Oh, I’ve got five belts upstairs from last year!” Now I’ll just get gifts for my little cousins, nieces and nephews — for me it’s more about spending time telling stories, having jokes. And eating lots and lots of food until I pass out.

What would you get Jodie for Christmas?

She likes my taste in trainers, so I’d choose a nice new pair for her.

Interviews by Emma Cox and Huw Fullerton

Doctor Who returns on New Year’s Day at 6:55pm on BBC One