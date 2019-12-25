Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who: What would the cast get each other for Christmas?

Doctor Who: What would the cast get each other for Christmas?

Jodie Whittaker and co. reveal what gifts they'd buy each other this 25th December

Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh in Doctor Who (BBC)

Finding the perfect Christmas gift for your friends and loved ones can often prove to be rather a tricky challenge – and some shoppers may wish they were able to travel space and especially time to track down the ideal present.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we asked the cast of Doctor Who what gifts they would be getting each other this Christmas. Now, as it happens the stars aren’t actually doing festive gifts – as Mandip Gill said  “We’re not with each other for Christmas – so you miss out on a present!” – but if they were to get their fellow cast members a present, what would it be?

Jodie Whittaker (The Doctor)

19297323-low_res-doctor-who-series-12

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received? 

My husband bought me a piece of jewellery last Christmas and for our 10th anniversary, around the same time. It’s so simple, but very beautiful. 

What would you buy Mandip? 

Cookbooks because she can’t cook, but that’s a bit mean! I love buying presents. I’m a capitalist’s dream!

Mandip Gill (Yaz)

17075821-low_res-doctor-who

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received? 

Brad bought me a piece of jewellery last year. When I wear it, it reminds me of Brad — who’s like my second dad — and this job. 

What would you buy Bradley in return? 

Lots of Western film DVDs. He loves going in his trailer and he’ll come and say, “Oh Mand, I’ve just watched a cracking Western” — so lots of those for his downtime. 

Bradley Walsh (Graham)

Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who (BBC)

What’s the best gift you’ve ever received? 

Last year for my birthday, these guys got me a first edition Charles Dickens. I was so moved, it reduced me to tears. 

What would you buy Tosin? 

His dream day. I’d send him to New York, to the Nike factory, and see if they’d make him his own bespoke pair of trainers.

Tosin Cole (Ryan)

17075802-low_res-doctor-who

How interested are you in gifts? 

In my house, when you were 15, you stopped getting gifts and started getting a belt or a towel, and you’re like, “Oh, I’ve got five belts upstairs from last year!” Now I’ll just get gifts for my little cousins, nieces and nephews — for me it’s more about spending time telling stories, having jokes. And eating lots and lots of food until I pass out. 

What would you get Jodie for Christmas? 

She likes my taste in trainers, so I’d choose a nice new pair for her. 

Interviews by Emma Cox and Huw Fullerton

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns on New Year’s Day at 6:55pm on BBC One

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh in Doctor Who (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC)

ExclWhosive Jodie Whittaker wants to do a Doctor Who episode with Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant

Doctor Who - Sylvester McCoy

Sylvester McCoy says Doctor Who has always been political as classic series lands on BritBox

Guy Pearce as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

The best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer

Best TV shows 2020

The biggest TV shows airing in 2020