Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. A Christmas Carol splits audiences with a sweary, innovative take on Dickens

A Christmas Carol splits audiences with a sweary, innovative take on Dickens

The Dickens classic has been given a fresh spin in the BBC's three-part miniseries - here's what people have made of the changes

Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge in new BBC drama A Christmas Carole (Robert Viglasky/FX)

“Bah, humbug” doesn’t quite cover it. The BBC’s new adaptation of A Christmas Carol has ditched the traditional Dickensian patter in favour of more anachronistic, coarse language – a move which has proved divisive with its audience.

Advertisement

The three-part series, airing on BBC One, is based on Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian novella about Ebeneezer Scrooge, the Christmas-hating miser who is visited by three spirits one winter night.

The cast includes Guy Pearce (Memento) as Scrooge, Andy Serkis (War for the Planet of the Apes) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Stephen Graham (This is England) as Jacob Marley.

After the first episode was broadcast, however, many viewers took to Twitter to comment on the show’s re-vamped lexicon…

Some people were quick to point out the similarities between Pearce’s Scrooge and Withnail, Richard E. Grant’s foul-mouthed, trenchcoat-wearing misanthrope from the cult 1987 film Withnail and I:

A Christmas Carol was written by Steven Knight, the creative voice behind the hit BBC crime series Peaky Blinders – which might account for some of the grittier changes.

Nevertheless, the adaptation remains faithful to the original text in many ways, even including some figures from the novella that are usually omitted from screen adaptations – such as Kayvan Novak’s Ali Baba, who appears to Scrooge when he revisits his book-loving childhood self.

Many who watched the first episode were impressed by what they saw, citing the acting and moody cinematography, and heaped praise on the show on social media…

Do the changes constitute a much-needed update of Dickens’ essentially dark tale, or a sacrilegious butchering of a classic piece of literature? It’s ultimately up to everyone to decide for themselves – although writer Matt Haig might have had the definitive say on the matter:

Advertisement

A Christmas Carol continues at 9pm tonight (Monday, 23rd December) on BBC One

Tags

All about A Christmas Carol

Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge in new BBC drama A Christmas Carole (Robert Viglasky/FX)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

TheTwoPopes

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

19458831-low_res-a-christmas-carol

Phwoar humbug! Was Scrooge always hot? A Christmas Carol rereading

The Spirit of Christmas

The Goes Wrong Show – The Spirit of Christmas review: “A brilliantly funny festive treat”

Guy Pearce as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

Meet the cast of A Christmas Carol on BBC One