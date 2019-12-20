Champion of MasterChef: The Professionals 2019 revealed

Stu Deeley has been crowned as the latest winner of MasterChef: The Professionals after the twelfth series of the elite cookery contest drew to a close last night.

Deeley was awarded the top prize after seeing off competition from fellow finalists Exose Grant Lopo-Ndinga and Olivia Burt, with all three serving up a three course meal for the judging panel.

He expressed his disbelief at having been named champion, saying, “I can’t believe it. I’ve never won anything in my life so to win this today is such an unreal feeling. I’m so, so happy.

“It’s a great feeling that my food is of a style that people understand. That’s all I wanted. It’s been, honestly, one of the best things I’ve done in my life. I want that buzz and excitement to carry on.”

Greg Wallace praised Deeley for cooking in a “style of his own” describing him as “unique”.

He said, “I love Stu’s food. Here’s a lad who has grown up in Birmingham and has fallen in love with the flavours that surrounded him. There is a proper Stu-original stamp over everything he does. It’s different and it’s brilliant.”

In the final, Deeley treated Wallace and fellow judges Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti to a three course meal comprising a starter of soy and mirin-smoked salmon ballotine, a main of lovage and rosemary-brined guinea fowl and a dessert inspired by milk and cookies.

And Deeley said that he couldn’t wait for his son to watch back his triumph, saying, “When Jack watches this back on the telly, I don’t think he’ll understand how difficult it’s been to be away from him. But it’s all worth it. Jack’s going to be proud of his dad!”