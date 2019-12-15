Boy band confirmed for X Factor: The Band final – meet Unwritten Rule

The competition is getting real now on The X Factor: The Band, as we now have our boy group.

Six male singers have been selected to take on the newly-formed girl band on Sunday night’s tense final.

So who are the lucky boys who have been chosen to take a further step in the competition? And will they end up as the next big thing in the world of pop?

Here’s the confirmed line-up of The X Factor: The Band’s first boy band…

Boaz Dopemu

Age: 19

Boaz is 19 years old from Surrey. He is currently studying Electronics and Communications at the University of Kent.

Aged 9 he was cast as Young Simba in the West End production of ‘The Lion King’ and has loved performing on stage ever since.

Caius Duncombe

Age: 19

Cause is currently studies at Urdang and says his first love is singing but he is also trained in acting and dancing.

He was cast at Fletcher in ‘The Bodyguard’ in the West End production and is also heavily influenced by the London rap scene.

Harrison Cole

Age: 19

Harrison has played the drums since he was 10 years old and has recently started writing and producing his own tracks.

He describes his sound as having an edge with an element of modern London.

Fred Roberts

Age: 17

Fred grew up around music with his Mum being a piano tutor and involved in musical theatre.

Fred has been singing for three years and took part in school plays and choirs growing up.

Jed Thomas

Age: 16

Since the age of 11, Jed has enjoyed singing and performed in school productions.

He is self-taught and loves writing his own songs, he is now studying at BIMM and loves being around other people who share the same passion.

Reece Wiltshire-Fessey

Age: 19

Reece is 19 years old from Wales. He works in digital marketing but feels like music is his real purpose in life, he built up a following on Musically (now TikTok) and used to live stream every day after sixth form.

The X Factor: The Band continues Sunday at 8.10pm on ITV.