Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green promises “stunning” season 3 for “early 2020”

Sonequa Martin-Green has promised fans an “incredible” third season of Star Trek: Discovery, set to drop early next year.

Martin-Green was speaking to RadioTimes.com to promote the launch of the show’s first season on E4, with the channel giving Discovery its free-to-air premiere.

“It’s definitely coming up 2020,” the Michael Burnham actress said of season three. “And I would venture to say closer to early 2020 than anything, but yeah, it’s going to be incredible. I can tell you that. I think it’s a stunning season.”

“That’s why it’s so stirring to me… in like this moment right now, to talk about the beginning, that’s what is so interesting to me – to be where we are now, but to know where we came from. And I really think we did what all shows should do, and got better with age and get better with time.

“It’s really quite gripping to see where we’ve come and how we continue to build and grow, to higher heights and deeper depths.”

Without giving anything away for viewers about to embark on their Discovery journey from the beginning on E4, it’s fair to say that the show evolves quite a bit from its beginnings to the end of its second season.

“It is interesting to go back and talk about season one, but it is always a gift, I think to do that, right?” said Martin-Green. “Because you get so consumed in the now, especially with the way our story is laid out. It’s so very intricate and comprehensive, you get really overcome by what’s happening in the moment so, it’s always nice and refreshing to go back and talk about what came before.”

Jason Isaacs, who plays Captain Gabriel Lorca on Star Trek: Discovery, also spoke to RadioTimes.com about the show’s first season and the backlash it received from online trolls.

“Initially when we launched Star Trek there were a bunch of voices pretending to be Star Trek fans online, complaining that we were social justice warriors, and that it was all too right-on, the MeToo generation, that we had a young black woman lead,” Isaacs said.

“And they were exposed very quickly as a bunch of non-Star Trek fans, racist right-wing lunatics. It was people who were jumping on the bandwagon to espouse these disgusting views thinking that they had a platform for it.”

Interview by Huw Fullerton