Why is His Dark Materials on later this week?

Over the last few weeks His Dark Materials has made the 8 o’clock Sunday evening slot on BBC One very much its own, with the fantasy adaptation regularly bringing in impressive viewing figures.

So, when fans check this week’s schedule and see the show missing from its usual slot they might be slightly alarmed.

But there’s no need to fear – the show has simply been moved one hour later.

The reason for the change is that this Sunday sees the return of Sports Personality of the Year, with the 2019 winner of the illustrious sporting award set to be announced during a two-hour ceremony from 7-9pm.

And as it happens, perhaps it’s rather fortunate that this week’s episode has moved after the watershed – as there are a few scenes on Sunday’s show that are perhaps of a slightly scarier nature than we’ve seen in previous episodes.

The episode, aptly named “The Fight to the Death” will see armoured bears Iofur Raknison and Iorek Byrnison go paw to paw in an epic battle, in what is one of the most dramatic sequences of the show’s run.

This is also the penultimate episode of the first series – with the show returning to its usual 8 o’clock slot the following week for the series finale.