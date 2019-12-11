Girl group confirmed for X Factor: The Band final

The competition is getting real now on The X Factor: The Band, as we now have our fully-formed girl band.

Advertisement

After a shock twist that saw Virginia invited back into the competition by Nicole Scherzinger despite being rejected first time at the arena audition, our girl group is now a six-piece.

So who are the lucky girls chosen to take a further step in the competition and will they end up being the next big thing in the world of pop music?

Here’s the confirmed line-up of The X Factor: The Band’s first girl group…

Halle Williams

Age: 19

Halle from London sang Waterfalls by girlband TLC for her audition with Simon and Nicole.

She studied dance and musical theatre at Urdang Academy, and from a young age would always sing songs by Beyonce, Aaaliyah and Ciara.

Dancing was her first love, and she’d love to bring this aspect to the girl band.

Instagram: @hallewilliamss

Seorsia Leagh Jack

Age: 18

Seorsia is from County Laois in Ireland and sang Little Mix hit Touch for her audition at Simon’s Syco offices in London.

Music has always been her true passion, she’s been singing since the age of two, and professionally since the age of 15 when she released her first song.

Since then she has continued to write music, with one of her songs having 200,000 streams on Spotify.

Instagram: @siababez

Jess Folley

Age: 17

A singer/ songwriter from Essex, Jess performed an original composition, I Love, which impressed Simon, Nicole and the industry pros in her audition.

She is currently studying music and has started writing original songs a couple of years ago.

In 2017 she won ITV’s The Voice Kids with Pixie Lott mentoring her, and since then she has wanted to take her singing career even further.

Instagram: @jessfolleyofficial

Twitter: @jessfolleysings

YouTube: @JessFolley

Kelli-Marie Willis

Age: 17

Kelli-Marie was one of several successful auditions to sing an original composition in her first appearance on the show. She performed a song called Hasta La Vista.

She is the youngest of five and found singing the best way to stand out amongst her brothers. She is currently studying song writing part-time in Birmingham and loves to write her own music.

Instagram: @kellimariemusic

Luena Martinez

Age: 20

Luena sets herself the challenge of writing a song a day and has done so for the last two years.

She believes in the ‘Power of Music’ and goes into schools to speak to young people about positive mental health.

Instagram: @luenaofficial

Virginia Hampson

Age: 17

Virginia has a large family and says her older sister is the most important figure in her life and shares her love of performing.

She is currently studying for her A Levels and loves to paint as well as sing, but her lifetime ambition is to simply ‘be happy’. Despite not having any formal vocal training, she has always sung and performed since the age of eight.

Instagram: @virginiahampson

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The X Factor: The Band continues Friday at 8.30pm on ITV