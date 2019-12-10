Strictly Come Dancing final – Here are our songs and dances for our finalists…

With this series of Strictly now drawing to a close, we only have three couples left in with a chance of being crowned our champion.

Advertisement

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s been a truly unpredictable series, and even now we can’t call who will be lifting that Glitterball trophy – but with all our couples performing three dances, plus Taylor Swift herself performing, it looks set to be an unmissable final.

Here’s what we can expect to see…

Advertisement

Emma and Anton

Judges’ Pick: Charleston (Thoroughly Modern Millie from Musicals Week (week 11))

Showdance: Let Yourself Go (Irving Berlin)

Favourite Dance – TBA

Karim and Amy

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep (Mr. Pinstripe Suit from week 7)

Showdance: A Million Dreams (Pink)

Favourite Dance: TBA

Kelvin and Oti

Judges’ Pick: Rumba (Ain’t No Sunshine from week 4)

Showdance: Shout (The Isley Brothers)

Favourite Dance: TBA

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One