Strictly Come Dancing final – Here are our songs and dances for our finalists…
After 13 weeks, time is almost up for this series of Strictly….but who will reaching for the Gitterball?
With this series of Strictly now drawing to a close, we only have three couples left in with a chance of being crowned our champion.
It’s been a truly unpredictable series, and even now we can’t call who will be lifting that Glitterball trophy – but with all our couples performing three dances, plus Taylor Swift herself performing, it looks set to be an unmissable final.
Here’s what we can expect to see…
Emma and Anton
Judges’ Pick: Charleston (Thoroughly Modern Millie from Musicals Week (week 11))
Showdance: Let Yourself Go (Irving Berlin)
Favourite Dance – TBA
Karim and Amy
Judges’ Pick: Quickstep (Mr. Pinstripe Suit from week 7)
Showdance: A Million Dreams (Pink)
Favourite Dance: TBA
Kelvin and Oti
Judges’ Pick: Rumba (Ain’t No Sunshine from week 4)
Showdance: Shout (The Isley Brothers)
Favourite Dance: TBA
Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC One