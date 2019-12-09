Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who won I’m a Celebrity 2019? Jacqueline Jossa crowned Queen of the Jungle

Who won I’m a Celebrity 2019? Jacqueline Jossa crowned Queen of the Jungle

The former EastEnders star won I'm a Celebrity 2019

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa has been crowned I’m a Celebrity winner 2019. The former EastEnders star – known to fans of the soap as Lauren Branning – took the title ahead of 38-year-old fellow soap actor Andy Whyment, AKA Coronation Street’s Kirk Sutherland.

Advertisement

“It’s been amazing!” Jacqueline, 27, said after the results of the public vote were announced. “I can’t believe I did all that stuff. It was a lot harder than I expected. I went in as one person, I feel like I’ve come out as another person.”

Third place went to Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp. The 26-year-old, whose final Bushtucker Trial saw him win five stars for the camp’s last supper, seemed more than happy to have made the final.

“I’ve never had more fun, and I’ve never had an experience like that,” he said of his time in the jungle.

Advertisement

It’s not necessarily been a vintage year for I’m a Celeb fans – it was sorely missing a Harry Redknapp figure of fun – but it certainly was a camp full of characters.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm A Celebrity
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

im-a-celeb-andy-whyment

Andy and Roman dunked in gunk in stomach-churning I’m A Celebrity trial

Myles Stephenson

Myles Stephenson becomes the sixth star voted off I’m a Celebrity 2019

how to get away with murder

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Nadine Coyle (ITV)

Nadine Coyle should win I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!