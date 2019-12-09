Who won I’m a Celebrity 2019? Jacqueline Jossa crowned Queen of the Jungle

Jacqueline Jossa has been crowned I’m a Celebrity winner 2019. The former EastEnders star – known to fans of the soap as Lauren Branning – took the title ahead of 38-year-old fellow soap actor Andy Whyment, AKA Coronation Street’s Kirk Sutherland.

“It’s been amazing!” Jacqueline, 27, said after the results of the public vote were announced. “I can’t believe I did all that stuff. It was a lot harder than I expected. I went in as one person, I feel like I’ve come out as another person.”

Third place went to Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp. The 26-year-old, whose final Bushtucker Trial saw him win five stars for the camp’s last supper, seemed more than happy to have made the final.

“I’ve never had more fun, and I’ve never had an experience like that,” he said of his time in the jungle.

It’s not necessarily been a vintage year for I’m a Celeb fans – it was sorely missing a Harry Redknapp figure of fun – but it certainly was a camp full of characters.